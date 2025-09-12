Destroying 800 Shaheds requires 1,600 interceptor drones – Zelenskyy

Destroying 800 Russian Shahed attack UAVs requires 1,600 Ukrainian interceptor drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"To counter 800 Shaheds launched daily against Ukraine, we need 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors. At least 500. Because we also use other weapons to shoot down Shaheds. The cost of one interceptor is €3,000. This is the answer to how to stop the Shaheds," Zelenskyy stated.

According to the president, to prevent Russia from launching 800 drones, Ukraine must send back a thousand in response. Currently, Ukraine responds, but with ten times fewer drones. A mirror response is necessary, he stressed, so that Russia feels the consequences of its war.

Partners, he added, must provide financial support, and such decisions need to be made today.

"Why today? Because we are responding. We shoot down Shaheds with interceptors. They already have jet engines in their new drones. We now need new, faster interceptors. Tomorrow they (the Russians -ed.) will find another weapon. We must respond in kind," Zelenskyy explained.

