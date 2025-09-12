Ukraine ready to grant Kellogg citizenship. He is stronger than Patriot air defense – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy jokingly called U.S. President’s special representative for the war in Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, "no worse an American air defense system than Patriot," noting that whenever he visits Kyiv, Russian attacks stop.

The head of state remarked during his speech at the Yalta European Strategy forum, Censor.NET reports.

"I want to thank General Kellogg. We knew that the U.S. had an air defense system stronger than Patriot. People really say this, General: every time you are here in Kyiv, residents can actually get some sleep. I wish you could travel to all the cities of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, before adding: "We would like to have a few more such systems for our country."

He pointed out that this was "not entirely a joke," since, indeed, whenever Kellogg is in Kyiv, Russia refrains from carrying out mass strikes — "the killers hold back from killing."

"This does not work with representatives of other states, nor with representatives of international organizations. Maybe it would work with representatives of China, but China seems uninterested not only in ending the war but even in halting the strikes," the president explained.

According to him, what is needed is not a temporary lull, but a guaranteed end to the war, guaranteed security for Ukraine, and accountability for Russia’s crimes.

"I wonder if this works the same way between America and Russia, General. Maybe this is the option to implement the ceasefire President Trump spoke about back in February. I am ready to grant General Kellogg citizenship, an apartment, everything he needs, if that would push Russia toward a ceasefire," Zelenskyy added.

