Police officer Ivan Fesenko was killed while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Ivan Fesenko, a soldier of a rifle battalion from Donetsk region, was killed on the frontline.

Circumstances of the Hero's death

As noted, Senior Police Sergeant Ivan Fesenko was defending his homeland as part of a special police battalion (rifle) of the Donetsk Oblast Police. The police officer's life ended on 21 September while performing a combat mission. He was 36 years old.

What do we know about the deceased?

Ivan was born in the village of Chervonyi Oskil, Kharkiv region, and lived in Sloviansk. He worked in the convoy service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast.

"The policeman understood that the most important thing now is to protect the country, so he did not hesitate to join a combat unit.

Devoted, brave, honest - this is how Ivan will always be remembered by his colleagues and colleagues," the National Police added.