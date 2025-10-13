Actor and Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Oleksii Nakonechnyi (Artist) killed in car accident. PHOTO

Ukrainian actor and serviceman Oleksii Nakonechnyi, with call sign "Artist," was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 46.

His colleague, actress Olha Sumska, announced the news on Instagram, Censor.NET reports.

The tragedy occurred as he was returning to his unit after a short leave, during which he visited his wife and three-month-old son.

The soldier was just one kilometer away from his destination when the fatal crash occurred.

The loss was also reported on Facebook by Yurii Holodov, chairman of the board of the Union of Marines of Ukraine. He noted that Oleksii had volunteered to defend Ukraine in the first week of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Myroslava, Oleksiy's wife, left a touching farewell post on Facebook.

"My love! I can’t and will never believe this! You will forever be the best father and my whole world! But now you’re in heaven. I don’t know how to go on without you. I always pushed away these terrifying thoughts. But I promise I’ll learn, I’ll cope, for our little son. You’ll always be with us, I know it," she wrote.

Myroslava added that details of the farewell ceremony for Oleksii Nakonechnyi will be announced later.

