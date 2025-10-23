Border guards eliminated 50 Russians, destroyed UAV control point, cars, trucks, motorcycles and cannon. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Phoenix" unmanned aerial systems of Border unit eliminated more than 50 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.
According to the State Border Guard Service, our defenders also destroyed an enemy UAV control point, 3 cars, 2 trucks, 2 motorcycles and a Russian cannon.
