Occupiers attacked Kherson: fire broke out in two buildings, and it was also reported that one person was killed. VIDEO
At night, the Russian army attacked Kherson again. The central district of the city came under enemy fire.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
Consequences of the enemy attack
As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a non-residential building, and the fire spread to a nearby residential building. Rescuers extinguished the fire. However, the buildings actually burned down. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Later, Prokudin said that the Russian army killed another resident of Kherson. A woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the shelling. She is currently being identified.
