Day in Donetsk region: 2 people wounded, houses and industrial facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers struck a series of attacks in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMO Vadym Filashkin.

Kramatorsk district.

Three houses were destroyed in Lyman. A multi-storey building was damaged in Mykolayivka, 4 private houses and an administrative building in Rayhorodok. A person was wounded in Kramatorsk. In Kurytsyno, Novodonetsk district, 3 warehouses and 3 industrial facilities were damaged. An administrative building and a power line were damaged in Druzhkivka. A person was injured in Kostiantynivka.

Bakhmut district.

In Siversk, 4 houses were damaged. In total, Russians fired 20 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 196 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 41 children.

