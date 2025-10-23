Soldiers of 118th Brigade destroyed group of occupiers in Mala Tokmachka: tank and GMLRS rocket fired on enemy positions. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, soldiers of the 118th separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine arranged a real "meat grinder " for the occupiers in the centre of Mala Tokmachka.

According to Censor.NET, after an unsuccessful attempt by the enemy to hide in two residential buildings, Russian infantry came under precision fire from a Ukrainian tank. The attack was so accurate that the enemy suffered significant losses. The final stage of the attack was a GMLRS precision-guided missile strike that finally destroyed the enemy positions.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Didn’t manage to escape – body ignites and flies off with helmet: combat operation by "Birds of Magyar" unit. VIDEO 18+