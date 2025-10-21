Repelled an assault and destroyed 22 pieces of occupiers’ equipment in Zaporizhzhia region: combat operations by 17th Army Corps. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 17th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a large-scale Russian assault in the Mala Tokmachka sector of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, at 2:00 p.m., on 20 October the occupiers attempted to break through with an assault involving 26 armored vehicles. The Defense Forces engaged the enemy vehicles with artillery, tanks and UAVs, and delivered a finishing strike with a HIMARS missile.

As a result, Ukrainian forces destroyed two tanks, 12 infantry fighting vehicles, six armored personnel carriers, two Tigr armoured fighting vehicles, and enemy manpower.

The video of the combat operation was posted on the telegram channel.

