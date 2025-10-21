ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,132,200 personnel (+1,130 per day), 11,278 tanks, 33,902 artillery systems, 23,436 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,132,200 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 21 October 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,132,200 (+1,130) individuals
  • tanks – 11,278 (+8) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,436 (+37) units
  • artillery systems – 33,902 (+23) units
  • MLRS – 1,524 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,229 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 428 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 346 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 72,600 (+235) units.
  • cruise missiles – 3,864 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 1 (+0) unit
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 65,026 (+134) units
  • special equipment – 3,980 (+0) units

