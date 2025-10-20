1 313 4
Eight vehicles, 27 motor units, and 318 invaders destroyed: drone strike by 54th Mechanized Brigade. VIDEO 18+
The Incognito Group battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) continues to inflict serious losses on the enemy.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed eight vehicles, 27 pieces of motor equipment, three electronic warfare systems, three artillery guns, and seven enemy drones.
In addition, 318 occupiers were killed and 86 more were wounded.
In addition, one ground robotic system was destroyed.
The soldiers posted a video of their combat work in their telegram channel.
Attention: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
