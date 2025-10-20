One had his head blown off, another took his own life: 128th SMAB eliminates invaders. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (SMAB) of Ukraine’s Ground Forces continue eliminating occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators killed three Russian soldiers with their drone strikes.

The released footage shows one wounded occupier shooting himself after being hit, while another was decapitated by the drone strike — his head flying several meters into the air before falling to the ground.

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

