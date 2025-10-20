Ukrainian drone sets backpack on fire - occupier burned alive. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators caught up with a Russian soldier moving toward Pokrovsk and struck him with a fiber-optic-guided FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, after the drone hit, the occupier's backpack caught fire, but he was unable to take it off his back.

As a result of the strike, the Russian serviceman burned alive together with the pack on his back.

The video of the elimination was posted on social media.

