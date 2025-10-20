Occupier dashes through woods, jumps into anti-tank trench, removes his helmet and shoots himself. VIDEO 18+
A video has been published online showing an occupier who survived a Ukrainian drone attack committing suicide with a shot from his own assault rifle.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows a Russian man running through a forest, jumping into an anti-tank ditch, taking off his helmet and shooting himself in the head.
