Occupier dashes through woods, jumps into anti-tank trench, removes his helmet and shoots himself. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online showing an occupier who survived a Ukrainian drone attack committing suicide with a shot from his own assault rifle.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a Russian man running through a forest, jumping into an anti-tank ditch, taking off his helmet and shooting himself in the head.

