Occupier dashes through woods, jumps into anti-tank trench, removes his helmet and shoots himself. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online showing an occupier who survived a Ukrainian drone attack committing suicide with a shot from his own assault rifle.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a Russian man running through a forest, jumping into an anti-tank ditch, taking off his helmet and shooting himself in the head.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,131,070 people (+870 per day), 11,270 tanks, 33,879 artillery systems, 23,399 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC