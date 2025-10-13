"Self-destruction": occupier took automatic weapon and shot himself in head. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian snipers from the Sniper Group E40 unit filmed a Russian soldier’s "self-inflicted shot" in one of the sectors.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Russian serviceman lying in the grass along a tree line and shooting himself between the eyes.

"Three seconds to get ready to fire, not a bad result for self-destruction," the fighters quipped under the video on social media.

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

