"Self-destruction": occupier took automatic weapon and shot himself in head. VIDEO 18+
Ukrainian snipers from the Sniper Group E40 unit filmed a Russian soldier’s "self-inflicted shot" in one of the sectors.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Russian serviceman lying in the grass along a tree line and shooting himself between the eyes.
"Three seconds to get ready to fire, not a bad result for self-destruction," the fighters quipped under the video on social media.
Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
