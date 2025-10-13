Skelia drone operators carried out combat operations: occupiers were left without arms, legs and heads. VIDEO 18+
Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" are eliminating the occupiers with the help of artillery and Baba Yaga drones.
According to Censor.NET, at least nine Russian servicemen were killed in the strikes.
The footage shows how the invaders are left without arms, legs and heads after the hits.
"The occupiers are bursting from our artillery and drones," the soldiers quip ironically.
Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
