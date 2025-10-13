"Blown to pieces": Defence Force drones destroyed two dozen shelters with occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Steel Lions", together with adjacent Defense Forces units, are destroying Russian shelters in one of directions.

According to Censor.NET, a swarm of kamikaze drones of the Third Army Corps have taken out at least two dozen enemy shelters along with their personnel.

Russian troops tried to take cover in ruined buildings, but the kamikaze drones "blew them to pieces."

The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on social media.

