"Blown to pieces": Defence Force drones destroyed two dozen shelters with occupiers. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Steel Lions", together with adjacent Defense Forces units, are destroying Russian shelters in one of directions.
According to Censor.NET, a swarm of kamikaze drones of the Third Army Corps have taken out at least two dozen enemy shelters along with their personnel.
Russian troops tried to take cover in ruined buildings, but the kamikaze drones "blew them to pieces."
The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password