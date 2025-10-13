ENG
Marines destroyed dozen boats with Russian troops in Kherson region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade continue to kill Russian troops in Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces used attack drones to hit at least a dozen boats with Russian troops. Videos of their work were posted on social media.

The occupiers were not helped by "camouflage" either - an attack drone detected a boat with Russian personnel in the reeds and destroyed it with a precision strike.

