ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9560 visitors online
News Video Order in Russian army
5 067 17

Occupier lies in black bag on a vacant lot among rubbish and weeds: "And this bag has been lying there for week. Nobody needs poor guy, f#ck". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier filming the body of his liquidated accomplice in a black bag.

According to Censor.NET, according to the surviving Russian, the black bag with the body has been lying in a vacant lot among garbage and weeds for a week.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Russian commander tortures three of his subordinates with electricity: "Why f#ck did you f#ck off to deep rear?!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10249) elimination (5990)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 