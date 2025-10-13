5 067 17
Occupier lies in black bag on a vacant lot among rubbish and weeds: "And this bag has been lying there for week. Nobody needs poor guy, f#ck". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the occupier filming the body of his liquidated accomplice in a black bag.
According to Censor.NET, according to the surviving Russian, the black bag with the body has been lying in a vacant lot among garbage and weeds for a week.
Warning: Strong language!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
