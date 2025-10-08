Russian commander tortures three of his subordinates with electricity: "Why f#ck did you f#ck off to deep rear?!". VIDEO

A video recording of three occupiers being tortured by their accomplices was published online.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the recording, the punished were too zealous to follow the order to "roll back" and ended up in the deep rear.

The author of the publication claims that the occupiers are from the 35th Regiment of the 67th Division of the Russian Army.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Occupiers bury their accomplice alive in trench: "Don’t cry, f#ck! It’s too late! No one’s gonna find you, f#cker!". VIDEO

Watch more: Occupier in dugout beats up his accomplice. VIDEO