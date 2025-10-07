4 000 17
Occupier in dugout beats up his accomplice. VIDEO
A video recording of the occupier in a dugout beating his accomplice was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russian is beating his opponent with his hands and feet, and the latter is not even trying to respond - he is only trying to defend himself from the barrage of blows.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password