Occupier in dugout beats up his accomplice. VIDEO

A video recording of the occupier in a dugout beating his accomplice was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russian is beating his opponent with his hands and feet, and the latter is not even trying to respond - he is only trying to defend himself from the barrage of blows.

