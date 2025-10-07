Kremlin propagandists discussed the effectiveness of Russian assault teams on horseback live on the radio.

According to Censor.NET, one of the participants in the discussion stated that the use of mounted units is very useful, as the use of horses provides additional safety elements to avoid mine injuries and ensures noiseless movement.

