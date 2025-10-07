1 822 16
Kremlin propagandists justify use of horses in Russian army: "They can smell, they don’t step on mines, they’re noiseless". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandists discussed the effectiveness of Russian assault teams on horseback live on the radio.
According to Censor.NET, one of the participants in the discussion stated that the use of mounted units is very useful, as the use of horses provides additional safety elements to avoid mine injuries and ensures noiseless movement.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password