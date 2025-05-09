ENG
Donkey from Russian army has dropped his load and is trying to escape from Russians: "Stop, bitch! Where are you going, f#ck! Stop, f#ck!". VIDEO

After the first explosion, the donkey "mobilised" into the Russian army decided to desert and abandon the cargo entrusted to him by the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the animal almost instantly frees itself from the two bags after the explosion and tries to run in the opposite direction. However, according to the video, the occupiers managed to stop it.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Occupiers boast about their new logistics: "No more UAZ vehicles, no more URAL trucks — guys are leading donkey". VIDEO

