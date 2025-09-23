ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9163 visitors online
News Video Animals in combat zone
5 212 34

Soldiers captured the first Russian "military transport" donkey. VIDEO

A video of a Ukrainian soldier leading a donkey along a road has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication assures that the donkey is a trophy and was previously used by the occupiers to transport goods.

"The equipment of the 'second army of the world': there is the first trophy donkey!" the commentary reads.

Watch more: Donkey from Russian army has dropped his cargo and is trying to escape from Russians: "Stop, bitch! Where are you going, f#ck! Stop, f#ck!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10047) animals (70) logistics (17) trophy (81)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 