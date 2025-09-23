5 212 34
Soldiers captured the first Russian "military transport" donkey. VIDEO
A video of a Ukrainian soldier leading a donkey along a road has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication assures that the donkey is a trophy and was previously used by the occupiers to transport goods.
"The equipment of the 'second army of the world': there is the first trophy donkey!" the commentary reads.
