Soldiers captured the first Russian "military transport" donkey. VIDEO

A video of a Ukrainian soldier leading a donkey along a road has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication assures that the donkey is a trophy and was previously used by the occupiers to transport goods.

"The equipment of the 'second army of the world': there is the first trophy donkey!" the commentary reads.

