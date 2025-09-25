Occupiers bury their accomplice alive in trench: "Don’t cry, f#ck! It’s too late! No one’s gonna find you, f#cker!". VIDEO

A video recording of the occupiers burying their accomplice alive was published online.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the recording, the fault lies in the improperly dug trench. The video shows that the Russian is already buried above the shoulders, and the soil is still being poured. It is not clear from the recording how the exile ended.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Occupier mocks his fellow soldiers sitting in pit for drunkenness: "What are you moaning about, you f#cking cows. Are you alive, f#cking hell? Looks like this bitch is dead". VIDEO 18+