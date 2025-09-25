10 003 17
Occupiers bury their accomplice alive in trench: "Don’t cry, f#ck! It’s too late! No one’s gonna find you, f#cker!". VIDEO
A video recording of the occupiers burying their accomplice alive was published online.
According to Censor.NET, judging by the recording, the fault lies in the improperly dug trench. The video shows that the Russian is already buried above the shoulders, and the soil is still being poured. It is not clear from the recording how the exile ended.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password