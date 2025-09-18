4 889 14
Occupier mocks his accomplices sitting in pit for drunkenness: "What are you moaning about, you f#cking cows. Are you alive, f#cking hell? Looks like this bitch is dead". VIDEO 18+
A video was published online showing the occupier "inspecting" the pit where his accomplices accused of drinking alcohol are sitting.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the beaten and tied up alcohol drinkers have been serving their sentences for two days. There are three men in the pit. One of them is no longer showing signs of life.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health! Warning: Strong language.
