Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,131,070 people (+870 per day), 11,270 tanks, 33,879 artillery systems, 23,399 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,131,070 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to October 20, 2025, are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,131,070 (+890) individuals
- tanks – 11,270 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles – 23,399 (+0) units
- artillery systems – 33,879 (+45) units
- MLRS – 1,524 (+0) units
- air defence systems – 1,229 (+1) units
- aircraft – 428 (+0) units
- helicopters – 346 (+0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 72,365 (+398)
- cruise missiles – 3,864 (+0)
- ships/boats – 28 (+0)
- submarines – 1 (+0)
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 64,892 (+94)
- special equipment – 3,980 (+0)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password