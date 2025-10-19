Ukrainian sniper eliminated occupiers from distance of more than kilometre. VIDEO
A video showing Ukrainian snipers of the Sniper Group E40 unit eliminating the occupiers of the evacuation group in one of the areas has been posted online.
The video shows a sniper shooting at the invaders from a distance of 1,150 metres, Censor.NET reports.
As a result, several Russian soldiers were killed, while the rest fled.
