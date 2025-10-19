In crosshairs of Ukrainian drone: wounded occupier shoots himself in head on battlefield. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a wounded Russian occupier lying in an open area under the supervision of Ukrainian drones shooting himself in the head.
According to Censor.NET, before shooting himself, the invader was going to "self-destruct" for almost a minute.
The soldiers note: "In one day, we saw three self-shootings. This is an absolute record for us."
Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
