Occupier did not realise that drone was hostile and was eliminated: drone flew into his head. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chervona Kalyna" worked on the positions and personnel of the invaders in one of the areas.

Operators of attack drones destroyed two enemy shelters and eliminated three occupants in the open, Censor.NET reports.

The first frames of the video show how one of the invaders did not realise that the drone was hostile and was instantly eliminated.

The soldiers posted the video of their combat work on their official Telegram channel.

