Strike on "Soncepyok": drone hit engine of rocket, which then detonated. VIDEO

Operators of SIGNUM attack drones hit a heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Soncepyok" in the Liman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers brought the system to the position and tried to strike, but the Ukrainian "bombers" were the first to work.

After that, the fighters of the SIGNUM battalion hit the engine of the missile with a cumulative hit from FPV drones, which then went off.

"The TOS was not completely destroyed, but we showed the main thing: the forest is under control, every metre is under our defence," the soldiers commented on the video.

