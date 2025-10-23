Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,134,170 people (+920 per day), 11,282 tanks, 33,938 artillery systems, 23,453 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,134,170 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 10/23/25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1,134,170 (+920) people/persons

tanks – 11,282 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,453 (+6) units

artillery systems – 33,938 (+24) units

MLRS – 1,525 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,230 (+1) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0) units

operational-tactical level UAVs – 73,386 (+626) units

cruise missiles – 3,880 (+16) units

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 65,228 (+106) units

special equipment – ​​3,981 (+0) units

