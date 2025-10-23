ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,134,170 people (+920 per day), 11,282 tanks, 33,938 artillery systems, 23,453 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,134,170 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 10/23/25 are approximately:

  • personnel – about 1,134,170 (+920) people/persons
  • tanks – 11,282 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,453 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 33,938 (+24) units
  • MLRS – 1,525 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,230 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 428 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 346 (+0) units
  • operational-tactical level UAVs – 73,386 (+626) units
  • cruise missiles – 3,880 (+16) units
  • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 1 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 65,228 (+106) units
  • special equipment – ​​3,981 (+0) units

Втарти ворога 22 жовтня

