Didn’t manage to escape – body ignites and flies off with helmet: combat operation by "Birds of Magyar" unit. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators of the 414th "Birds of Magyar" Brigade eliminated an occupier near a destroyed enemy shelter house.

According to Censor.NET, the invader tried to escape when he saw the Ukrainian drone. The first hit disoriented him, and the second proved fatal, his helmet flew off, and his body was thrown several meters aside.

A video of the combat operation was published on the unit’s official Telegram channel.

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Earlier, it was reported that fighters of the "Birds of Magyar" used a drone to "toast" an occupier’s skull and blow off his legs.

