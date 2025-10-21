"Magyar’s Birds" drone fried the occupier’s skull and tore off his legs. VIDEO 18+

Operators of unmanned systems of the 414th Brigade "Magyar's Birds" continue to destroy the occupiers in one of the areas.

According to Censor.NET, two invaders hid in an anti-tank ditch and were eliminated.

The footage shows that after four drops from Ukrainian drones, one of the invaders had only a burnt skull, while the other had his legs blown off.

The video of the combat operation was posted on social media.

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

