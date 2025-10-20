"Without pants and with legs torn off": drone of 414th Brigade rips occupier apart. VIDEO 18+

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Unit of the 414th "Birds of Magyar" Brigade struck a Russian soldier in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region.

Censor.NET reports that the strike drone hit the occupier from behind, severing both his legs.

The released footage shows the wounded Russian soldier crawling on the ground without pants or legs, bleeding heavily.

As a result of the strike, the occupier was eliminated.

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

