Strike drone "barbecues" vehicle with occupiers inside. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators struck an enemy vehicle filled with Russian troops as it was moving along a road in the Luhansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, after two precise hits, the vehicle caught fire.

As a result of the strike, the vehicle was destroyed, and the Russian soldiers were eliminated — the invaders burned inside, and the enemy car was reduced to scrap metal.

Earlier, it was reported that the soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade killed the enemy with attack drones in the Serebrianskyi forest in Luhansk region.

