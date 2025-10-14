Serebrianskyi Forest: Ukrainian soldiers show pit filled with corpses of occupiers. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade are using attack drones to destroy the enemy in the Serebrianskyi Forest in Luhansk region.
According to Censor.NET, more than two dozen Russian military personnel who were hiding in the forest, broken buildings, on the road and in the open were eliminated as a result of the combat operations.
Ukrainian soldiers also showed the so-called "occupiers' mass grave" - a pit filled with the corpses of the killed invaders.
Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
