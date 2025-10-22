369 2
Border guards destroy five dugouts, antenna, and occupiers in Kursk sector. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Steel Border" brigade are destroying Russian logistics in the Kursk sector.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators struck five enemy shelters and a radar antenna.
The attack drones also eliminated enemy personnel during combat operations.
The video was posted by the border guards on their official Telegram channel.
Earlier, it was reported that border guards of the "Steel Border" brigade had struck enemy positions and personnel in the Kursk sector.
