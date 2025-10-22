Border guards destroy five dugouts, antenna, and occupiers in Kursk sector. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Steel Border" brigade are destroying Russian logistics in the Kursk sector.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators struck five enemy shelters and a radar antenna.

The attack drones also eliminated enemy personnel during combat operations.

The video was posted by the border guards on their official Telegram channel.

Read more in our Telegram channel

Earlier, it was reported that border guards of the "Steel Border" brigade had struck enemy positions and personnel in the Kursk sector.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,133,250 people (+1,050 per day), 11,280 tanks, 33,914 artillery systems, 23,447 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS