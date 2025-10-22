ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,133,250 people (+1,050 per day), 11,280 tanks, 33,914 artillery systems, 23,447 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,133,250 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 22.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1,133,250 (+1,050) people
  • tanks - 11,280 (+2) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,447 (+11) units
  • artillery systems - 33,914 (+12) units.
  • MLRS - 1,524 (+0) units
  • air defence systems - 1,229 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 428 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 346 (+0) units.
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 72,760 (+160) units
  • cruise missiles - 3,864 (+0) units
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 65,122 (+96) units
  • special equipment - 3 981 (+1) units.

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

