749 2
Border guards destroyed four shelters along with the occupiers in Kursk direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the Steel Frontier Brigade attacked enemy positions and Russian troops in the Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, the invaders were moving in the direction of the Defence Forces, but drone operators detected them in time.
As a result of combat operations, four enemy hideouts with personnel and an occupier who tried to hide in the forest were destroyed.
The soldiers posted the video on their official telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password