Border guards destroyed four shelters along with the occupiers in Kursk direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the Steel Frontier Brigade attacked enemy positions and Russian troops in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the invaders were moving in the direction of the Defence Forces, but drone operators detected them in time.

As a result of combat operations, four enemy hideouts with personnel and an occupier who tried to hide in the forest were destroyed.

The soldiers posted the video on their official telegram channel.

