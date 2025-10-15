Soldiers of 33rd Mechanised Brigade repelled mechanised assault by occupiers. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, together with neighbouring units, successfully repelled an enemy mechanised assault.

According to Censor.NET, the crews of bombers and FPV drones, supported by artillery, destroyed three units of enemy armoured vehicles, and the Russian infantry were eliminated in the landings.

