3 176 10
Russian IFV explodes powerfully after strike by drones of 33rd Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO
The drone operators of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade caught a Russian infantry fighting vehicle moving towards Ukrainian positions. The catastrophic detonation of the enemy vehicle is attached.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password