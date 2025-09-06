ENG
Russian IFV explodes powerfully after strike by drones of 33rd Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

The drone operators of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade caught a Russian infantry fighting vehicle moving towards Ukrainian positions. The catastrophic detonation of the enemy vehicle is attached.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

