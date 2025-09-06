Occupiers have begun actively shelling Sloviansk-Izium highway with FPV drones, - DeepState. PHOTO

In recent days, high activity of Russian drone crews has been recorded along the Sloviansk-Izium road. The enemy hit about 10 vehicles there per day.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"In particular, transport was hit near the village of Karpivka, where the enemy even burned a civilian bus," the project writes.

DeepState notes that it is not news that the enemy can strike 25+ km from the frontline, but these facts are an alarm bell about the danger in this area.

Photo: DeepState

"In particular, the enemy took advantage of the geographical aspects of the road and saw an opportunity to strike at altitudes where it is easier to fly," the statement said.

The military urges civilians and volunteers to take into account the danger in the area when planning routes.