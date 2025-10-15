Ukrainian scouts from ambush killed four occupiers. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian reconnaissance men eliminated four occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers killed the Russians after a successful ambush.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Ukrainian scouts collect trophies from four eliminated Russian paratroopers after a successful ambush. Zaporizhzhia frontline," reads the commentary to the video.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental state!

Watch more: Bodies of occupiers lie scattered in ditches and treelines: Spartan Brigade in action. VIDEO