Ukrainian scouts from ambush killed four occupiers. VIDEO 18+
Ukrainian reconnaissance men eliminated four occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers killed the Russians after a successful ambush.
"Ukrainian scouts collect trophies from four eliminated Russian paratroopers after a successful ambush. Zaporizhzhia frontline," reads the commentary to the video.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental state!
