News Destruction of the occupiers
Ukrainian scouts from ambush killed four occupiers. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian reconnaissance men eliminated four occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers killed the Russians after a successful ambush.

"Ukrainian scouts collect trophies from four eliminated Russian paratroopers after a successful ambush. Zaporizhzhia frontline," reads the commentary to the video.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental state!

