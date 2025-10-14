Bodies of occupiers are scattered across ditches and tree lines: combat performance by Spartan brigade. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Operational Brigade of the Colonel Petro Bolbochan National Guard of Ukraine "Spartan" continue to eliminate the occupiers in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military released a video of ten shots taken in the Pokrovske direction.

The footage shows at least a dozen occupiers eliminated, their bodies strewn across thickets, fields, tree lines and ditches.

