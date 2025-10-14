1 126 1
Bodies of occupiers are scattered across ditches and tree lines: combat performance by Spartan brigade. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Operational Brigade of the Colonel Petro Bolbochan National Guard of Ukraine "Spartan" continue to eliminate the occupiers in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military released a video of ten shots taken in the Pokrovske direction.
The footage shows at least a dozen occupiers eliminated, their bodies strewn across thickets, fields, tree lines and ditches.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password