Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,136,890 people (+900 per day), 11,291 tanks, 34,002 artillery systems, 23,477 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,136,890 Russian occupiers.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,136,890 (+900) people

tanks - 11,291 (+4) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,477 (+18) units

artillery systems - 34,002 (+15) units

MLRS - 1,526 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1,230 (+0) units

aircraft - 428 (+0) units

helicopters - 346 (+0) units.

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 74,399 (+214) units

cruise missiles - 3,880 (+0) units

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units

motor vehicles and tankers - 65,517 (+81) units

special equipment - 3,981 (+0) units.

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

