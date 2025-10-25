ENG
Border guards destroyed enemy howitzer and artillery installation - metal became scrap. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards destroyed the occupiers' equipment - a D-30 howitzer and a self-propelled artillery unit - with attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, the combat operations took place in the southern direction.

As a result, the enemy's equipment turned into scrap. The footage of the destruction of the invader's hardwarewas posted by Ukrainian defenders on social media .

Earlier it was reported that the border guards destroyed two tanks, a car, an electronic warfare device and occupation personnel.

