Border guards destroyed two tanks, car, electronic warfare equipment and personnel of occupiers. VIDEO

Border guards of the Gart Brigade destroyed the occupiers' equipment in the South Slobozhansky direction.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators were destroyed:

  • 2 enemy tanks
  • a car
  • antenna
  • electronic warfare (EW) device

Ukrainian soldiers also eliminated the personnel of the invaders in the open area with drone attacks.

The State Border Guard Service posted a video of the results of the combat operations on its official telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that border guards killed 50 Russians, destroyed a UAV control centre, cars, trucks, motorcycles and a cannon.

