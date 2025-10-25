507 0
Border guards destroyed two tanks, car, electronic warfare equipment and personnel of occupiers. VIDEO
Border guards of the Gart Brigade destroyed the occupiers' equipment in the South Slobozhansky direction.
According to Censor.NET, the drone operators were destroyed:
- 2 enemy tanks
- a car
- antenna
- electronic warfare (EW) device
Ukrainian soldiers also eliminated the personnel of the invaders in the open area with drone attacks.
The State Border Guard Service posted a video of the results of the combat operations on its official telegram channel.
Earlier, it was reported that border guards killed 50 Russians, destroyed a UAV control centre, cars, trucks, motorcycles and a cannon.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password