Day in Donetsk region: four dead and one wounded, civilian infrastructure under attack. PHOTO
During the day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 26 October, Censor.NET reports .
Kramatorsk district
- In Sloviansk, a multi-storey building, a shop, a coffee shop, and a car were damaged.
- A house and infrastructure were damaged in the Kramatorsk district.
- In Spasko-Mykhailivka of Novodonetsk community, 5 houses were damaged.
- A car was damaged in Druzhkivka.
- In Kostiantynivka, 3 people were killed and 1 injured, 12 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.
Bakhmut district.
A person died in Siversk, and 10 houses were damaged.
It is noted that in total, Russians fired 16 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 384 people were evacuated from the front line, including 150 children.
