Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, five more wounded. PHOTOS

In Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts, Russia used FPV drones and unmanned aerial vehicles: destruction of houses, damage to vehicles and critical facilities, civilians injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Kramatorsk district

A civilian was injured in Lyman as a result of an FPV drone strike. It also became known about a civilian killed by Russian troops near a petrol station on 23 October.

Russia attacked Druzhkivka with three FPV drones, damaging a private house, two civilian cars, and an infrastructure facility.

Kramatorsk withstood five attacks: Russian drones damaged a shopping centre, a shop, a train, 2 tractors, and 2 critical infrastructure facilities. Also, in the morning at 4 am, the enemy shelled the Kramatorsk community again. The attack took place in the private sector. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Two excavators were damaged in Starovarvarivka of the Oleksandrivka district. An administrative building was damaged in Andriivka.

In Rayske, Russians fired FPV drones at two civilian cars, killing one person and injuring another.

Three wounded in Mykolaypillia, the enemy attacked civilians with an FPV drone.

The occupiers launched a KAB-250 bomb and two FPV drones at Kostiantynivka, destroying two apartment buildings.

Critical infrastructure was damaged in Mykolayivka and Myrne, and one private house in Orikhuvata and Rai Oleksandrivka.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 7 houses were damaged.

